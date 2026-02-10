Wizards Mascot Retains Sofia Jamora's Attorney After Jaxson Hayes Shove

Nearly two weeks after Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes shoved Washington Wizards mascot G-Wiz during pregame introductions ... TMZ Sports has learned that the person behind the mask has lawyered up -- and has selected the attorney that represented Sofia Jamora in her domestic violence lawsuit against Hayes.

Waukeen McCoy told us that he is now representing the person Hayes decked when the Lakers were in town for a showdown with Washington on January 30.

"We will give them the opportunity to resolve the matter before taking legal action," McCoy said. "But legal action is anticipated."

He also said other parties could be involved.

When asked about any injuries the person sustained ... McCoy said, "All I want to say at the moment is that he was injured."

As you know, Hayes was suspended for one game by the NBA after the incident. He served that suspension during the Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers last week at Crypto.com Arena.

During a media availability last week ... Hayes said he apologized to his teammates and to G-Wiz himself -- saying it happened after the mascot stepped on his foot.

"We live and we learn," Hayes said.

As for McCoy, he's no stranger to Hayes. The San Francisco-based attorney helped obtain a settlement in Jamora's lawsuit against Hayes in June 2025, telling us it was "settled amicably."

Shortly after the incident in Washington ... he blasted the NBA for its decision to hand punishment down -- albeit lackluster -- for this, but not when allegations of domestic violence against Hayes arose.