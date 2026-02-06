Jaxson Hayes' Ex's Lawyer Rips NBA After Mascot Suspension, What About Women?

'If It's a Woman, They Drag Their Feet'

The attorney who represented Jaxson Hayes' ex-girlfriend in a domestic violence lawsuit against the Lakers' big man is ripping the NBA after it handed down a suspension for shoving a mascot ... telling TMZ Sports he feels the league doesn't have its priorities in order.

Hayes was hit with a one-game ban for his run-in with the Washington Wizards' mascot on Jan. 30 ... and Waukeen McCoy is scratching his head at the Association's swift action.

"They gave him a one-game suspension, that's ridiculous," McCoy said.

McCoy told us he believes the league only took action against Hayes for the mascot shove because "it's a public embarrassment to them because it's their brand" ... which he says sends a message that the organization isn't as concerned about more serious allegations against women because it didn't happen on NBA hardwood.

"If it's a woman, they drag their feet," he added.

Hayes has not faced documented NBA punishment after he was accused of domestic violence by Sofia Jamora back in 2021 ... when cops responded to his house after receiving a call for a domestic disturbance.

Hayes got into a physical altercation with cops once they arrived -- he was tased and shoved to the ground as officers tried to restrain him. The LAPD later launched an investigation into possible excessive use of force.

Jamora then sued him in March 2022, claiming he got physical with her on multiple occasions during their relationship ... including the night cops were called.

We obtained video from the July 2021 incident, where Hayes is shown pushing Jamora and spitting in her direction.

The NBA later reopened its investigation into Hayes after the release of this video, but to our knowledge, nothing ever came of it.

Speaking of the lawsuit -- it was dismissed back in June 2025 -- with McCoy telling us it was "settled amicably".

He told us that Jamora will "always stand up for the rights of women."