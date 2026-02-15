Livvy Dunne Says She Has Full Trust In Paul Skenes After 'Scary' Batting Practice

Play video content TMZSports.com

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are taking relationship goals to a whole 'nother level -- 'cause the ex-LSU gymnast says she trusts her MLB boyfriend completely -- even when he's throwing fastballs in her direction!!

We caught up with the social media sensation out at the Fanatics Super Bowl party last weekend ... and had to ask about her experience getting in the batter's box for some practice with the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.

While Dunne admitted it was scary -- considering Skenes can hurl up to 102 freakin' MPH -- she claims she was confident enough in her man's accuracy that she wasn't in harm's way ... despite the fact he threw his fastest pitch of the day against her.

"I was like, 'Is this personal?'" she joked. "Like, 'Why are you throwing this hard?' No, it was fun, though."

The trust translates to their love life, 'cause Dunne raved about the Cy Young winner as a partner.

"I trust him with every ounce of my being. He is a great guy and he's great at what he does, and there's nobody I'd rather stand in the box for because he ain't gonna hit me -- at least he better not!!"