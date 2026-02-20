Darius McCrary's Son in Court to Show Support for Dad, Judge Delays Sentencing

Darius McCrary won't be sentenced for missing a court appearance related to his failure to pay child support until next year ... but, even when he does, it sounds like one of his kids holds no ill will toward him.

The judge in McCrary's case ruled sentencing will take place January 25, 2027. The judge ordered McCrary to stay away from firearms, maintain employment, and not to try and contact the woman in this case for the next 11 months.

McCrary' son Zechariah sat in court Friday morning ... he apparently didn't want to speak but he did write a letter to the judge indicating he's not a victim.

In response, the state has argued children of people not paying child support are victims, regardless of Zechariah's feelings.

Darius also addressed the court ... lamenting his struggles during the 2023 actors and writers strikes as well as some life-threatening injury he says he suffered.

McCrary adds he's looking forward to helping his son -- who he says has survived a lot -- and, he thinks he has much to teach Zechariah.

As we reported, McCrary was arrested October 5 near the Mexico border. He was picked up in a fugitive arrest due to the fact his warrant was issued out of Michigan.

At the time of his arrest, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told us Darius had been trying to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico when he was apprehended.

During his first court appearance in San Diego, Darius attempted to represent himself, which was a huge mistake. The 49-year-old actor baffled the judge by repeatedly insisting he was in court "on special appearance."

Following many failed attempts to get Darius to explain what the hell that meant, the judge decided to give Darius a public defender, saying Darius "is unable to understand and appreciate the legalities of these proceedings."