Tez Johnson's Ex-Fiancée Accuses Him of Cheating on Engagement Day

NFL player Tez Johnson's ex-fiancée just put him on blast times a billion -- claiming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver cheated on her with sexual texts to a former partner before AND after he proposed last year.

Laila Thompson-Wainer -- who works for the Seattle Seahawks -- shared her side of the story on TikTok ... where she detailed how Feb. 21, 2025 was supposed to be one of the most memorable days of her life.

It certainly still is -- just not how she had hoped.

LTW claims to have evidence of Johnson texting his ex about oral sex at 9:11 AM ... hours before he got on one knee.

After Laila said "yes" to being Johnson's wife and a following engagement party ... she claims he then hit his ex up again ... this time, getting even raunchier.

"When can I n** in you and f*** you like I want," the alleged message sent at 12:22 AM that night read.

In the alleged screenshot, it looks like he even hit up his ex days leading up to the engagement too.

LTW said she gave up trying to wrap her head around how someone could be so evil ... but she now uses her platform to raise awareness on "the blueprint of a bad, s****y man."

She says she's actually relieved to know the truth.

Johnson -- a seventh-round pick -- went on to play in 16 games for the Bucs in 2025 ... scoring five touchdowns his rookie campaign.