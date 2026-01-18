'Bringing Up Bates' Star Katie Clark's Husband Admits Cheating After Her Miscarriage

Katie Clark is dealing with a shocking betrayal.

The "Bringing Up Bates" star's husband, Travis Clark, admitted to cheating on her ... confessing to an affair and repeated betrayals just one day after Katie revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

Travis shared the confession in an Instagram Stories post Saturday, writing that there was "no excuse" for his actions and he's taking full responsibility.

"This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology," he wrote. "I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust."

TC apologized for the "pain, humiliation, and betrayal" he caused Katie, acknowledging forgiveness is not something he deserves or can ask for.

"I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome," Travis wrote, asking for privacy and grace for Katie.

The confession came just one day after Katie shared an emotional Instagram video sharing the couple had lost their third baby. "I will spend the rest of my life missing you 🪽," she captioned the post.

