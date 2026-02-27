Kysre Gondrezick Flaunts Major Underboob In Stunning Mirror Selfie

Kysre Gondrezick might be sidelined with an injury, but it certainly hasn't slowed her down in the content department -- the pro hooper just dropped a super-hot selfie showing off her toned tummy and major underboob.

The former WNBA star shared her 'fit on Instagram ... featuring black pants and a 3/4-length sleeved shirt pulled up to expose her abs.

Of course, 28-year-old Gondrezick isn't shy about showing off her body -- she recently posed nude for Playboy, which was a big hit for the publication and her fans.

As we previously reported, Gondrezick tore her Achilles during a workout at the University of Miami in January ... which forced her out of the upcoming Athletes Unlimited basketball season.

She needed surgery to fix the issue ... and while she was indescribably bummed about it all, she said she has maintained unwavering faith through the struggle.

