Producer James G. Robinson, Who Famously Berated Lindsay Lohan, Dead at 90

James G. Robinson -- the longtime film producer movie buffs might remember for his public feud with Lindsay Lohan -- has died, TMZ has learned.

We're told Robinson passed away "peacefully" on February 15.

Robinson broke into the movie business in the mid-1980s after proudly serving in the United States Army and having great success in the automobile industry. He produced numerous films -- many of them comedies -- over the next four decades through his company Morgan Creek Entertainment, which he cofounded with Joe Roth.

His producer credits include ... "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "True Romance," "Major League II," "Juwanna Mann," "Man of the Year," the 'Ace Ventura' franchise ... and "Georgia Rule," which starred Lohan.

During filming of "Georgia Rule" in 2006, Robinson wrote a legal letter to Lohan accusing her of being a "spoiled child" after she allegedly blew off work.

Robinson called her "discourteous, irresponsible and unprofessional" in the letter ... and claimed she was alienating her coworkers on the movie -- which also starred Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman -- and endangering the film's quality.

He wrote, "We are well aware that your ongoing all-night heavy partying is the real reason for your so-called ‘exhaustion.'" Lohan reportedly had to be taken from set to a local hospital, where she was treated for heat exhaustion after a night of hard partying with Nicole Richie.

Sources told us at the time Lohan had missed two full days of shooting ... which contributed to Robinson sending the letter. Lohan later said she never personally saw the letter.

We spoke to Robinson a few years later in 2011 when Charlie Sheen was in the throes of his drug addiction ... and, he told us he couldn't entertain the idea of putting Sheen in a possible "Major League III" because he wouldn't risk working with an actor with addiction issues again.

Robinson's last released movie was "The Exorcist: Believer" ... though he is credited on several upcoming projects -- including a film written, directed and starring Emilio Estevez, titled "Young Guns: Dead or Alive."

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Lois Robinson; his sons, Michael Joseph Robinson, James Patrick Robinson, Matthew Brian Robinson, David Christopher Robinson, and Thomas Vernon West; and his daughter, Elizabeth Robinson deVilliers. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren.

Robinson was 90.