TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Alleged Drug Dealers Cop Plea Deals In Connection To OD

The folks who authorities say supplied TikTok star Cooper Noriega with the illicit drugs that ended up with his fatal overdose cut plea deals after being criminally charged in connection with his death ... and the feds want them to spend many years behind bars.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Erick Estrada, the California man prosecutors allege supplied the fentanyl-laced oxycodone that killed Cooper, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Estrada to 30 years in prison plus 5 years of supervised release ... saying he "operated in essence a DoorDash for drugs," which killed Cooper and another person.

The feds claim Estrada sold fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills to a man named Arian Alani ... and Alani sold them to Cooper, who ingested them in June 2022 and died of an fentanyl OD from "consuming the half pill" he obtained from Alani.

Alani cut a deal with prosecutors ... pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The feds are asking the judge to sentence Alani to 10 years behind bars.

As we told you ... just hours before Cooper died, he posted an image of himself in bed on TikTok with the caption, "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."