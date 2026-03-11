Teen Prankster Who Allegedly Killed Teacher May Get Off Scot-Free

The Georgia teen who allegedly ran over and killed a math teacher during a prank gone wrong may get off scot-free thanks to the victim's family, TMZ has learned.

Lee Darragh, Hall County District Attorney, tells TMZ ... he's conferred with the family of the victim, Jason Hughes, and "their desire to have the charges dropped will be given the greatest consideration along with the facts of the case." Darragh also said he will announce his decision soon after he completes his review of the police investigation.

The tragedy occurred in Gainesville, GA, last Friday, when authorities say 18-year-old student Jayden Wallace and his friends went over to Hughes' house and covered it in toilet paper as part of a prank ... taking part in a season of pranking that's become a tradition at their local high school.

But the situation went sideways after cops said Hughes came on the scene and chased after the teens before, slipping on the rain-soaked street.

Cops say Wallace then jumped into his pickup truck and tried to drive away, but, instead, accidentally plowed into Hughes.

Wallace and his pals reportedly tried to give first aid to Hughes before the teacher was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Wallace, who was booked into the Hall County Jail for vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespassing and littering.