Charges Dropped Against Georgia Teens After Teacher Killed In Prank Gone Wrong

The Georgia teen who allegedly ran over a math teacher, killing him during a prank gone wrong a week ago will NOT face criminal charges ... and the teen's buddies won't be charged either.

18-year-old student Jayden Wallace was facing first-degree vehicular homicide after running over math teacher Jason Hughes in his truck.

Wallace was also charged with reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering on private property ... but Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh dropped all the charges.

Four other teens were facing misdemeanors ... but they won't be prosecuted either.

The D.A. previously told us the Hughes family made it clear to prosecutors they wanted the charges dropped ... and he was holding off on making a final decision until reviewing the police investigation.

The tragedy occurred in Gainesville, GA, last Friday, when authorities say Wallace and his friends went over to Hughes' house and covered it in toilet paper as part of a prank ... taking part in a season of pranking that's become a tradition at their local high school.

Police said the situation went sideways when Hughes came on the scene and chased after the teens, slipping on the rain-soaked street.

Cops said Wallace jumped into his pickup truck and tried to drive away, but, instead, accidentally drove over Hughes.

Wallace and his friends reportedly tried to give first aid to Hughes before the teacher was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In a previously released public statement, Wallace said ... "I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten."