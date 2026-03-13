Jack Harlow Says He 'Got Blacker' With His New R&B Album

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Jack Harlow says he "got blacker" by pivoting from rap music and transitioning to rhythm and blues.

The "Lovin On Me" rapper was a guest on The New York Times podcast "Popcast" when the hosts asked him about his new R&B album ... and whether he consciously made the decision to go "deeper into blackness" with a new genre.

Jack agreed, saying he "got blacker" with his music ... and he went on to say he loves "Black music" and the sound of it.

The hosts were comparing Jack to white artists who retreat from rap and go into "traditionally white sounds."

Jack says he's "hyper aware of the politics of today" and understands why a lot of his "white contemporaries" have found a "safer landing spot" by getting out of rap and going in a different direction ... but he says going against the grain made what he already wanted to do even more appealing.