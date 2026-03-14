Chrisean Rock's Hottest Shots to Celebrate Her 26th Birthday

Chrisean Rock's got her first boxing match set up for next month ... but, today is all about love -- specifically how much we love these hot shots!

The star turned 26 years old on Saturday ... and, we've put together these spicy pics for fans to mark the occasion.

Check out this shot of Chrisean standing in just a bra and razor-thin thong ... back before the beef between her and her ex, Blueface, ripped them completely apart.

And, even when she's wearing clothes, she always down to show a little skin ... letting her booty peek out of a pair of tiny denim shorts at Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Like we said ... Chrisean might be celebrating today -- but, on April 25, she's making her boxing debut against wrestler Zenith Zion.