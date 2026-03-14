Jairzinho Rozenstruik's Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Dirty Boxing heavyweight champion and former UFC fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik can put his domestic violence arrest behind him -- TMZ Sports has learned officials have declined to pursue charges.

According to court records we obtained, the state filed its decision earlier this month -- formally dropping the case.

As for the reason why, the DA said "the victim refused to provide a sworn statement," adding that the "parties were engaged in mutual combat and provided conflicting accounts of the incident." The DA concluded that "[w]ithout the victim's cooperation there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old was arrested by the Pembroke Pines Police Department in January after cops say he got into a blowout argument with his partner.

Cops say the 37-year-old fighter was "uncooperative and advised they 'figured it out' and did not need law enforcement."

At the scene, police say they spoke with the woman and got her side of the story, in which she claimed she "got into an argument with Jairzinho while they were driving from their storage unit in Pembroke Pines."

Per the report, she told officers she opted to ignore him, "which prompted him to allegedly, actually and intentionally slap her hand, causing her cell phone to fall to the car floor."

She claimed, after she tried to get away from him, Jairzinho "grabbed her by the arm to prevent her from leaving the vehicle." She says she then punched the combat sports star "with a closed fist in the head multiple times in self-defense."

She told cops Rozenstruik then released her arm, but they continued to argue. She then claimed that he went in for a kiss, which she declined, calling him a "nasty beast."

Rozenstruik allegedly then "bit her right bicep against her will."

Cops wrote they observed the woman had "had a visible bite mark on her right bicep, redness on both of her forearms and a red scratch/bruise mark under her right eye."

Due to those factors, they had probable cause "that Jairzinho was the primary aggressor during this incident and committed the alleged crime was established," so they arrested him. But now the case has been dropped.