Gunna's Company Sues X Games Concert Promoters, Claims He Wasn't Paid

Gunna got duped into performing at an X Games concert by shady concert promoters who lured him to Colorado with promises of a huge payday that never came ... this according to a new lawsuit.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, Gunna's touring company claims it agreed to have the rapper perform at an X Games event in Aspen back in January ... and signed a contract guaranteeing him $500,000 the night of the gig.

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The company claims the agreement called for an additional $250,000 payment if he didn't get the $500K by the first deadline ... but it claims Gunna hasn't seen a dime and has been getting the runaround ... despite the fact Gunna did his part and performed at the X Games event. And there are even more concerns about the promoters ...

According to the suit, the concert promoter who booked him is a company called Mickle and Mickle Productions ... and the complaint says the promoters have been telling his camp the funds for his booking fee were tied up in gold commodities.

The promoters also allegedly told his camp he would be paid with money from a "major alcohol brand" or even the freaking St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City ... but the suit says those were hollow promises.

Gunna's company says it's not even certain if Mickle and Mickle Productions is a legit company.

The company is suing for breach of contract, fraud, and more, and is seeking $750,000 plus additional damages.