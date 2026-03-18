Rory McIlroy '26 Masters Champions' Dinner Menu Revealed, Featuring Wagyu Filet Mignon

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to defend his title after winning the '25 Masters ... but first things first, he has an uber exclusive dinner to throw, and we're finally getting a look at the menu!

The Masters Champion dinner, thrown and planned by the previous year's winner, is a big deal ... and there's only one way to score an invite. Win the world's most exclusive golf event.

On Wednesday, we got a look at the fancy menu, which includes a choice of four appetizers ... Rock Shrimp Tempura, Grilled Elk Sliders, Peach & Ricotta Flatbread, and Bacon-Wrapped Dates.

From there, the first course features a Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio -- which comes with foie gras, a toasted baguette, and chives.

But the star of the show is the Wagyu Filet Mignon main course -- which can be substituted for a Seared Salmon for those who don't eat red meat.

Of course, Wagyu filet ain't cheap ... and can run between $50 to $100 per pound!

And, dessert? Sticky Toffee Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream and Warm Toffee Sauce.

The 2024 dinner -- put together by Jon Rahm -- showcased his heritage with a heavy focus on Spanish dishes. In 2023, Scottie Scheffler offered up a Tex-Mex-style menu, while Hideki Matsuyama went all out with A5 Wagyu beef.