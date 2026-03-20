Missing Alabama Student Jimmy Gracey's Death Was an Accident, Cops Say

Investigators say the death of American college student James "Jimmy" Gracey -- who went missing for days in Spain -- was most likely a tragic accident.

On Friday, Mossos d’Esquadra police told the New York Post ... "Everything points to it being an accidental death."

Jimmy's body was found in a Barcelona marina Thursday and was identified hours later.

In a statement Friday, police said ... "The relevant arrangements have been made with the victim's relatives, who are in Barcelona."

The University of Alabama student disappeared while leaving Shôko -- a popular nightclub nearby -- around 3 AM Tuesday ... and never returned to his Airbnb.

According to DailyMail, a witness told cops they spotted the Illinois native "walking towards a rocky outcrop" the night he went missing.

Gracey was 20 years old.