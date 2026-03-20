Missing Alabama Student Jimmy Gracey's Death Was an Accident, Cops Say
Jimmy Gracey Officials Say College Student's Death Was Accidental
Investigators say the death of American college student James "Jimmy" Gracey -- who went missing for days in Spain -- was most likely a tragic accident.
On Friday, Mossos d’Esquadra police told the New York Post ... "Everything points to it being an accidental death."
Jimmy's body was found in a Barcelona marina Thursday and was identified hours later.
In a statement Friday, police said ... "The relevant arrangements have been made with the victim's relatives, who are in Barcelona."
The University of Alabama student disappeared while leaving Shôko -- a popular nightclub nearby -- around 3 AM Tuesday ... and never returned to his Airbnb.
According to DailyMail, a witness told cops they spotted the Illinois native "walking towards a rocky outcrop" the night he went missing.
Gracey was 20 years old.
RIP