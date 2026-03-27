Billy Blanks, Tae Bo Creator Mourns Chuck Norris’, I Wanted to Be Like Him!

... So Sad to See Him Gone

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The world continues to mourn the loss of Chuck Norris ... including his friend, actor, martial artist, and Tae Bo creator Billy Blanks, who told TMZ Sports the legendary figure played a major role in shaping him as a person.

We caught up with Blanks at LAX this week ahead of his induction into the MMA Hall of Fame -- an honor he says means a lot, especially since Norris is also enshrined.

That's when Billy became emotional while talking about his friend Chuck, who passed away last week at the age of 86.

"It's sad to see that Chuck Norris passed, but he came to some of my fights," Blanks said, "He came to work out with me. I had the opportunity to be around him a whole lot."

"Chuck Norris was a man that I wanted to be like. He set the zone ... he's a big responsibility for who I am today."

Of course, Blanks built a successful career beyond martial arts, much like Norris.

In addition to creating one of the most famous and successful workout systems ever and winning a bronze medal at the 1981 World Games, BB acted in several films, including "TC 2000", "Talons of the Eagle", and "The Last Boy Scout."

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Blanks, 70, still trains and competes to this day ... and took first place at the Long Beach International Martial Arts Championship last August.

"I still teach 5 days a week. Getting up every day and moving is the secret," Blanks said.