Angel Reese Gets Free Party Offer from Male Strip Club After Trade to Atlanta Dream

Nothing says "Atlanta" quite like a strip club ... and one popular male revue is offering Angel Reese a free show as a welcoming gift after being traded to the Dream!!

Hunk-O-Mania tells TMZ Sports the newest hooper in ATL can have a night of fun on the house after the shocking news broke that Reese was traded from the Chicago Sky in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2027 and 2028 drafts.

The famous chain -- which has a location in ATL -- told us it would be honored to host Reese and her friends to show what they have to offer.

"We’d be happy to welcome Angel Reese to our Atlanta show and offer her a complimentary ticket to come in and experience the show with her group," Hunk-O-Mania's spokesperson told us.

"It would be a great way to introduce her to one of the city’s most entertaining nightlife experiences."

Reese -- who the Sky selected as their 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- looks to be excited about moving. She posted a series of photos on her Instagram after the trade was official, rocking an Atlanta basketball sweatshirt and dubbing herself "ATL Barbie."

Reese is one of the most popular athletes in the league, becoming a two-time All-Star, WNBA rebounding leader and Peak Performer award winner in just two seasons.

She is also building a strong presence off the court, including modeling and becoming part-owner of the DC Power Football Club.