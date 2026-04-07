Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump's Threat to End Iran's Civilization Exaggerated

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Veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera isn't taking President Trump at his word -- not literally, at least -- insisting he's greatly exaggerating the total destruction of Iran ... something he believes the Pentagon wouldn't allow.

The longtime news anchor joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" to discuss Trump's proclamation that a "whole civilization will die tonight" ... in reference to his promised bombing of power plants and other civilian structures if Iran doesn't agree to a ceasefire by 8 PM ET.

Geraldo says he thinks the president's just being bombastic ... something he's seen up-close and personal with Trump during his time on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'

It's "alarming" language, Geraldo admits ... but, he's sure the Department of War would never authorize strikes on civilians, like would be required to destroy the entire civilization. Geraldo also doesn't believe Trump plans to use a nuclear weapon.

Geraldo admits war is an imperfect way to promote democracy in Iran ... but the Iranian regime has to go -- and he says force seems to be the only way to do it.

Harvey and Charles were skeptical about the Iranian people embracing any campaign to upend their civilization ... but Geraldo thinks they'll welcome U.S. armed forces with open arms. Watch the clip all the way through to hear why.

Trump has used quite a bit of harsh language in recent weeks ... putting out a profanity-laced tirade on social media and promising to bomb the country back to the "stone ages."

Geraldo says he can't see the prez doing it ... but we'll just have to wait and see ... clock is ticking.