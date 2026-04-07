Mary Cosby’s Ex-Daughter-in-Law Details Robert's Alleged Abuse on Body Cam

Play video content Salt Lake City Police Department

The ex-wife of Robert Cosby Jr. -- 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby’s deceased son -- was interviewed by police about his alleged abuse ... and TMZ obtained the body cam footage.

TMZ obtained the police video of Robert’s ex-wife, Alexiana, speaking to an officer about Robert, who at the time was behind bars on separate assault charges.

Alexiana told the cop who visited her on November 23, 2025, about an incident in May 2024 that she said she'd never reported, claiming Robert “beat the shit out of me.”

She added “I think it happened … because he was abusing pills and I flushed them,” saying, “He was like throwing stuff at me.”

Alexiana said she did not call 911 at the time, telling the officer "There was no way I could have" ... before offering to show the officer an alleged video of Robert chasing her.

She claimed he locked her in their home and "hit me so hard my ear bled."

Alexiana said she did not seek medical attention because "they would not let me leave" the home. She said Robert's mom was present.

At one point, the officer asked Alexiana if she was okay. “I’m a little bit stressed because I have to see him again in court.”

The officer asked if she had a protective order. Alexiana said she had one, but Robert had “no regard for the law.”

The video shows the officer writing a report and handing it to Alexiana.