Top NFL Prospect Rueben Bain Jr. Driver In Accident That Killed Woman In 2024

Rueben Bain Jr. was the driver in a fatal accident in 2024, according to a new report ... as the University of Miami star prepares for the NFL Draft, where he's a near lock first-round draft pick.

Bain, now 21, was driving a 2021 Land Rover SUV with three other passengers -- Canes teammates Nyjalik Kelly and Wesley Bissainthe, and a 22-year-old woman, Destiny Betts, on March 17, 2024.

Around 4 AM, Rueben rear-ended another vehicle, according to The Read Optional, sending his SUV careening into multiple concrete barriers.

Betts was transported to a local trauma center in Miami, where she was in a coma for nearly three months before dying from her injuries on June 13, 2024.

At the time of the accident, Bain was cited ... but the ticket was dropped before Betts passed away.

No field sobriety tests were administered.

Despite what happened, Destiny's family seems to be at peace ... calling the incident a "tragic accident" in a statement, and saying they "wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career."

On the field, Bain is a terror ... finishing the season with 9.5 sacks and nearly 60 quarterback pressures. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season.