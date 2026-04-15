Alex Vesia Emotional After Getting Save In Front Of Healthcare Workers Who Treated Baby

It's only mid-April, but it could've been October for Alex Vesia ... the Dodgers reliever was emotional on the mound after closing out the game in front of dozens of doctors and nurses who treated his late daughter, Sterling Sol, last year.

Tuesday night was the Dodgers' annual Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night, and the 30-year-old pitcher invited almost 30 hospital workers who helped the family navigate the most difficult period of their lives in late 2025.

So, when Vesia entered the 2-1 game vs. the Mets in the 9th inning -- with closer Edwin Diaz unavailable -- Alex didn't squander the opportunity, striking out the side, getting the save, and sealing the win for Los Angeles.

For Healthcare Appreciation Night at Dodger Stadium, Alex and Kayla Vesia invited the staff that helped them through the passing of their newborn daughter Sterling in October



Alex says he was about to cry after striking out all three batters he faced to close out the win pic.twitter.com/ybjW7saDqc @JomboyMedia

The healthcare workers were pumped ... cheering and dancing from the luxury suite as they were shown on the broadcast.

Vesia was clearly touched by the moment ... nearly breaking down in tears right on the hill.

"I have a much bigger respect for all of them. Today was the first time I’ve seen pretty much all of them since everything. So it was very special, very emotional. One of the main, main nurses, she was here tonight, too. That took care of us," the MLB vet said postgame.

"That was awesome. I couldn’t have wrote it any better."

Alex and his wife Kayla went through a parent's worst nightmare last October, when their baby, Sterling, tragically passed away shortly after her birth.