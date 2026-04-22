Supermodel Stella Maxwell Is Dating Producer-DJ Anyma

Stella Maxwell is officially off the market ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's dating Anyma.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the supermodel and the DJ and producer, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, have been seeing each other for a couple of months now, and it's getting serious. We're told the two are really happy together as the relationship continues to grow.

The pair have already taken things public in a big way ... stepping out together at Coachella, where Stella was featured prominently in visuals for the Anyma project during his performance from the "ÆDEN" series.

Anyma, who was the first electronic artist to have a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, has built a huge following with his immersive shows that fuse music and digital art and now Stella's clearly part of that creative orbit.

Back in March 2025, Maxwell sparked dating rumors with singer Jesse Jo Stark after the two were spotted packing on PDA at a Chateau Marmont after-party in West Hollywood.

Anyma was previously in a long-term relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti before the two split.