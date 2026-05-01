Sherri Shepherd Discusses Future Of Her Career After 'Sherri' Ends

Play video content Video: Sherri Shepherd Discusses The Future Of Her Career TMZ.com

Sherri Shepherd won't be sitting around and twiddling her thumbs now that she's taped the final live episode of her talk show "Sherri" ... she's weighing her career options -- including turning her show into a podcast.

We caught up with the star in New York City Thursday ... and we had to ask what she's got coming up after she's officially completed "Sherri," which has been cancelled after four seasons.

Shepherd says she's not sure if she would start producing a version of "Sherri" for YouTube or make a podcast ... since the market is saturated with millions of other listening options.

She also might make a full-time return to acting, she says ... she has a Hallmark movie coming out soon, and she's traveling to South Africa to film a flick, too. She says she's had some very intriguing meetings in recent days -- so, keep your eyes on the silver screen because ya never know where she might pop up.

Shepherd says she's even getting into the romance novel space ... the multi-hyphenate just recently dropped the cover of her spicy book "Like is a K Drama."

Basically, Sherri doesn't plan on taking a break ... she's going full-steam ahead into her next phase -- and we expect to see her everywhere in the coming months!