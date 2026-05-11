Daz Dillinger Sues Tupac Shakur's Record Label

Daz Dillinger is dragging a record label that controls a bunch of Tupac's music to court ... and it sounds like he feels he's owed big bucks.

The legendary rapper just filed suit against Amaru Entertainment, a record label Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni, founded back in the day.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Daz claims he's not being paid his fair share of royalties for helping to write and produce a bunch of Tupac hits ... including "I Ain't Mad at Cha," "Got My Mind Made Up," "Skandalouz," "Ambitionz az a Ridah" and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" ... just to name a few.

Daz claims he demanded Amaru cough up his royalties back in October 2024 and says the label responded by cutting him a check for more than $91,000 ... but he says the payment came without a detailed accounting.

The rapper thinks he's probably owed more than the $91K he's been paid ... and he wants a full and complete accounting of all revenues, profits, royalties, deductions, reserves, statements, source data, contracts, licenses, and other exploitations relating to the songs.

Daz is ultimately seeking payment of all royalties and other profits he's due once the accounting is provided.