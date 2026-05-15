Wellness Guru Cheyenne Bryant Defends 'Doctor' Title, Sidesteps Proof of Degree

Play video content Video: Wellness Guru Cheyenne Bryant Defends Use of 'Doctor' Title Amid Degree Questions Fox 5 DC

A celebrity wellness guru and MTV personality is standing firm ... after a firestorm of criticism was unleashed when she admitted she doesn't have a license to practice therapy.

Here's the deal ... Cheyenne Bryant, who claims to hold a Ph.D., has been at the center of controversy since she made the lack of a license news known while on Joe Budden's podcast ... leading to scrutiny of her education and qualifications in general.

Now, Cheyenne is pushing back, telling Fox5 DC ... if she believes she's a doctor, then that should be good enough ... 'cause she's done plenty to help people, including Nick Cannon, Cam Newton and Shannon Sharpe.

And as for that pesky license to practice therapy ... CB says that's only something professionals use to bill insurance companies. Cheyenne appeared on and is listed as a producer for MTV's "Teen Mom Family Reunion."

Worth noting ... her bio states Cheyenne holds a dual degree in psychology and Pan-African studies from California State University-Northridge ... and she "decided" to pursue her doctorate at the now defunct Argosy University.

Cheyenne is currently on a press tour for her new book, "Live Your Promise" ... but most of the chatter now is about credential proof ... to which she says, "I’ve earned the title. I have multiple degrees, and I’m not going to prove anything to anybody.”