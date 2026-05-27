Gucci Joins F1 As Alpine Title Sponsor

The most luxurious sport in the world just took it to another level -- Gucci will be the title sponsor for the Alpine F1 team starting in 2027.

The Italian fashion house and racing organization shared the details on the partnership on Wednesday ... saying as of next year, it will be known as the "Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team."

Gucci Racing says it will be all about "performance, precision, discipline and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport."

The crossover actually makes a ton of sense -- it's an incredibly lavish sport, from the cars to the drivers to the sponsorships ... there is a LOT of money in F1.

Most stars in the sport get their own luxury brand deals, too ... so it's not necessarily coming out of left field, but it IS the first time a fashion house has served as a title partner for an F1 team.

The cars will certainly look sharp on the grid -- they'll be running with the signature Gucci colors with the iconic logo draped across it.

Alpine fans might have to break the bank for some new merch now ... but we take it drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will get a discount.