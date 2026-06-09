Ex-NFL Star Michael Turner Alleged Email Shows Him Send Ex Eggplant Emojis in Support War

Michael Turner’s baby mama wants the ex-NFL star to be found in contempt of court for allegedly failing to comply with a judge's order in their child support battle ... TMZ has learned.

Michael’s ex, Rasheeda Walker-Williamson, asked the court to find him in contempt for failing to pay his share of medical bills and to properly set up certain financial accounts.

Michael and Rasheeda share a daughter named Micah Turner, born in 2009, and a son named Michael Hayden Walker, born in 2011. The ex-NFL star has been paying $7,500 per month in child support since 2025.

In her motion for contempt filed late last month, Rasheeda attached emails she says Michael sent her … which she claims show him refusing to communicate with her about the issues.

In one such email, dated May 4, Rasheeda wrote she needs help with the son’s tuition ... and received the response “Holla at me next year." from Michael. In the email exchanges, Michael responds multiple times to his baby mama’s requests with only an eggplant and tongue emoji.

In another email submitted with her motion, Rasheeda told Michael she had been paying their son’s tuition for years. After Michael responded with another eggplant emoji, Rasheeda said, “Your responses have consistently been eggplant and tongue emojis. I do not have time for the disrespect or games. I am focused on parenting and making sure the children’s names are met.”

Michael responded with an eggplant emoji. Later, the athlete sent her a series of photos of herself. She said, “Not sure why your response consisted of pictures of me.”

In another message, Michael told Rasheeda, “You got a job working for your husband right. I’m sure that will cover anything that’s needed for the time being.”

Michael has yet to respond to the motion for contempt.