OnlyFans Girls Glove Up in Skimpy Sports Bras During Pre-Fight Training

Play video content Video: OnlyFans Models Train Hard Ahead of Big Fight Creators Content

Talk about knockouts! OnlyFans girls Karina Petrova and Alexandra Svensson are going from queen mattresses to queens of the ring ... because they're gearing up for their Knockout Queen match-ups!

They hit an L.A. gym in wearing only tight shorts and skimpy sports bras to train with MMA athlete and Knockout Queen commentator Blake "Bulletproof" Troop.

The gorgeous gals glove up and face off in the ring for some sexy sparring ... but their actual fights won't be with each other.

Instead, Karina's taking on Alyssa Huddleston, and Alexandra is going head-to-head with Maddy Belle.

The last time Karina fought in a match-up like this, she and her opponent swapped spit during weigh-in ... so fingers crossed that wasn't just a one-off!