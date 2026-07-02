Heather Locklear’s BF Lorenzo Lamas Set To Be Single Within Months

Heather Locklear’s boyfriend, Lorenzo Lamas, has almost cleared the way for a potential marriage between the two ... TMZ has learned.

On June 30, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on Lorenzo’s request to speed up his divorce from Kenna Nicole Lamas, which will officially bring an end to his sixth marriage in November 2026.

Lorenzo told the court Kenna had failed to respond to the divorce he filed in July 2025 … following less than 2 years of marriage. In his paperwork, the '90s star asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

The actor claimed he didn’t have any agreement with Kenna but noted they had no community property.