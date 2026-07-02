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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attending JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding, Week After Theirs

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding SZN Continues With JuJu Smith-Schuster

By TMZ Staff
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be jetting off on a honeymoon-style getaway after getting married ... because they have more wedding plans on the horizon ... TMZ has learned they'll be celebrating an NFL star's upcoming nuptials.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor and Travis are expected to attend New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding to Laura Kruk on July 11 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

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We're told the guest list is stacked with NFL stars ... including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Kendrick Bourne, George Karlaftis, Tyquan Thornton, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

The invite comes as no surprise. JuJu and Travis spent several seasons together in Kansas City and they helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, remaining close after their time as teammates.

There's a week between Taylor and Travis' wedding and JuJu's ... but we're told the couple has no plans for a mini honeymoon before the head out to California.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
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It'll be a busy stretch for the newlyweds ... saying "I do" one weekend and celebrating another couple's big day the next.

Wedding szn!!!

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