'Love on the Spectrum' Connor Tomlinson Hard-Launches New Girlfriend

Love is in the air for "Love on the Spectrum" star Connor Tomlinson ... because he's hard launching his new romance!!!

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Connor went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Sarah, on Monday ... sharing a cute post about "Life with her" and including a video where she kisses him on the cheek and smiles for the camera.

He commented under the post ... "Sarah and I are just boyfriend & girlfriend and for now that's good enough for us."

Connor announced three months ago he was not returning to "Love on the Spectrum" ... he was in seasons 3 and 4, and his relationship with Georgie Harris was one of the show's main storylines.

It looks like the reality star is not only stepping back from the reality series altogether ... but he's also stepping into a brand-new relationship.