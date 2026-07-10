'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets Was 'Dramatic,' But Brother Didn't Think He Was Suicidal
'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets My Brother Was Dramatic, But I Never Thought He'd Die Like This
Darrell Sheets' brother says the "Storage Wars" star was "dramatic" ... but never in a million years did he think his sibling would die by suicide.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police incident report, obtained by TMZ, Darrell's older brother told officers the reality star was a "good Christian" -- and that's why he didn't think he'd take his own life.
His brother also told police Darrell had always been a "dramatic" person ... but to him, that didn't mean suicidal.
As TMZ previously reported, Darrell was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22 ... and the medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide. His girlfriend called police after she heard a single gunshot.
The Arizona police officer who responded to Darrell's home immediately knew who the reality star was when he found him dead ... and officers were shocked when they realized what they had stumbled upon.
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