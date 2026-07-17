Tia Mowry & Ex Cory Hardrict Hash Out Custody Deal With Strict Restrictions

Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict reached a new agreement over custody of their two kids ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tia and Cory agreed neither will go to the other’s home except upon invitation by the other parent or for an agreed-upon custody exchange.

The deal also noted that Tia agrees to let Cory hang out with the kids during her custodial time, but says the time must be “spent with both minor children" unless certain circumstances prevent that from happening.

The agreement said Cory also agreed to have the kids back to Tia by 9 P.M. when he returns the kids.