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Tia Mowry & Ex Cory Hardrict Hash Out Custody Deal With Strict Restrictions

Tia Mowry Reaches Deal With Ex Cory Hardrict About Showing Up to Each Other’s Home

By TMZ Staff
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Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict reached a new agreement over custody of their two kids ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tia and Cory agreed neither will go to the other’s home except upon invitation by the other parent or for an agreed-upon custody exchange.

Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict and family
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The deal also noted that Tia agrees to let Cory hang out with the kids during her custodial time, but says the time must be “spent with both minor children" unless certain circumstances prevent that from happening.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict -- Happier Times
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Tia and Cory Happier Times Launch Gallery

The agreement said Cory also agreed to have the kids back to Tia by 9 P.M. when he returns the kids.

As TMZ first reported, Tia filed for divorce from Cory in 2022 ... and they settled their divorce in 2023 and agreed to share joint legal and physical custody.

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