Michigan AD Warde Manuel Stepping Down After Sherrone Moore Investigation

Warde Manuel's days at the helm of the University of Michigan athletic department are numbered ... the AD is stepping down at the end of the year after a massive investigation into the Sherrone Moore scandal.

"Today, I am announcing that Warde Manuel has told me that he would like to step down," Michigan President Domenico Grasso announced, before thanking the longtime administrator.

"I have the deepest respect for Warde and his countless contributions to Michigan and have asked him to stay on until the end of the calendar year."

Manuel’s exit comes just days after a bombshell independent investigation criticized him for being too slow to crack down on allegations of wrongdoing inside his department.

The 350-interview, 20,000-page document probe -- which has reportedly already run the university around $12 million -- was sparked by Moore’s relationship with Paige Shiver and his firing.

But it wasn’t all bad.

Manuel -- Athletic Director since January 2016 -- was praised for his strong commitment to the student-athletes and for delivering national championships in both football and men’s basketball to Ann Arbor.