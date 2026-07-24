Jussie Smollett, Karamo Brown Enjoy Personal Tour of Barack Obama Presidential Library

Jussie Smollett enjoyed some VIP treatment back in Chicago ... getting a personal tour of the new Barack Obama presidential library, where he was accompanied by his new boyfriend, Karamo Brown.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the actor and former "Queer Eye" star were spotted Thursday at the recently opened Obama Presidential Center in the Windy City.

We're told the new couple checked out portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama and walked through the center with a member of Obama's team.

Jussie had a lot of drama in Chicago years ago, when he was accused of staging a hate crime hoax ... but it sounds like Karamo's the reason for the VIP visit.

A spokesperson for the Obama Presidential Center tells TMZ ... "Karamo Brown has been a great partner to The Obama Foundation for nearly a decade."

The spokesperson added ... "He was a featured speaker at our 2018 summit and has worked closely with the My Brother's Keeper Alliance. We were pleased to welcome him and his party to the Obama Presidential Center."

Obama's library opened its doors last month ... with tons of celebs showing up for the opening ceremony.

As TMZ first reported, Jussie and Karamo recently started dating, and the relationship has gotten serious fast.