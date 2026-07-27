'No Jumper' Cohost Ant Jefe's Alleged Murder Victim Was High on Meth During Fatal Fight

The man who "No Jumper" cohost Ant Jefe allegedly murdered was high on meth during the 10v1 street fight that ended his life, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report for Carl Welch ... and it says toxicology results showed he was high on meth, and had recently done cocaine when he died.

However, the ME says drugs did not cause Carl's death ... instead, the ME says he died due to blunt force trauma to his head.

Investigators say Carl was attacked by Ant and nine others on January 31 in a parking lot ... and prosecutors charged Ant and a man named Johnnie Gray with Carl's murder.

Video footage showed Carl being kicked, punched, and stomped on.

The report said Carl had blunt traumatic injuries, most significantly involving the head and neck.

Other injuries included abrasions of the face and head, a laceration of the left upper eyelid, a forehead contusion, and various other serious injuries.

Play video content Video: Ant Jefe Rants About Having a 'Bad Day' on YouTube Channel YouTube / Antjefe-3

LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division investigated the fatal brawl before Ant was arrested and charged.