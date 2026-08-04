Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Father Has Not Forgiven Alleged Killer

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father has not forgiven the man who allegedly took their lives ... as the two-year anniversary of their death looms ... TMZ has learned.

Guy Gaudreau tells TMZ ... he has not forgiven Sean Higgins, who was charged with aggravated manslaughter after allegedly ramming his Jeep into the brothers while they rode bicycles in New Jersey. Guy also says he has not forgiven God for taking his sons away from him.

He explains ... "Everyone's life goes on but mine. I will never get my sons back."

Guy told us he doesn't know how he will ever forgive Higgins.

As for how Guy will honor Johnny and Matthew at the end of the month ... as the anniversary of the 2024 tragedy hits, he doesn't have specific plans quite yet.

Guy notes that he and his wife, Jane, have continuously worked to preserve their memory by supporting USA's special needs hockey program and raised money to have a playground built in their home state.

ICYMI, the Gaudreau family raised $500,000 to build an adaptive playground for children with special needs. It's named the Gaudreau Brothers' Wings of Hope and Chrysalis Corner Adaptive Playground and opened at the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey in June.

And, we told you all about Guy and Jane's decision to honor their boys' memory at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy this year ... after nearly skipping it due to their ongoing grief.