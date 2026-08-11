Jackie the Bald Eagle Memorials Could Include Statue, Drone Show in Big Bear

California bald eagle Jackie may soon soar over Big Bear once again ... with local officials considering several public tributes following the beloved bird’s death ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Visit Big Bear tells TMZ ... officials are working to incorporate Jackie into the community's Labor Day drone show, potentially illuminating her likeness and name in the sky.

We're told officials are also discussing a sunset memorial at Big Bear Lake and a permanent statue honoring Jackie, who became a local icon alongside her longtime mate, Shadow.

The spokeswoman stressed the ideas are still in the early stages, and no concrete plans --including a possible location for the statue have been finalized.

A spokesperson for Friends of Big Bear Valley similarly tells TMZ ... the org hasn't yet made any memorial plans given how recent Jackie's death is. However, the group has seen an increase in emails, online comments and merchandise sales since news of her death.

As we reported, Jackie died Monday after spending more than three weeks in intensive care. She had been critically injured in July when she was attacked by two juvenile bald eagles.

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