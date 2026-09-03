Play video content Video: The New Level Praise Tony Khan After AEW Debut Inside The Ring

The New Level -- Kofi and Austin Creed -- made their debut Sunday night at AEW All In, and the team is already high on their new boss ... Tony Khan.

Kofi -- formerly known as Kofi Kingston -- and Austin Creed -- formerly known as Xavier Woods -- joined the TMZ “Inside the Ring” podcast to discuss their new home ... after spending more than a decade in WWE.

The 12-time tag team champions made their shocking debut at Wembley Stadium alongside Swerve Strickland ... and the trio immediately captured the AEW World Trios Championships.

“There’s a lot of things in there that are very wrestler-friendly ... in terms of being able to go out and do what it is that you want to do, there’s not really a lot of restrictions,” the duo told us.

They also praised Khan for encouraging his wrestlers to pursue their passions ... saying that freedom has allowed them to explore opportunities outside the ring, including voice acting and video games.

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“Tony is very much ... he wants people to flourish and follow their passions,” they said. “That’s really cool to see somebody push for you that way when he’s in that position that he’s in.”

The new AEW stars said they have plenty of ideas for The New Level and hope to help others in the locker room pursue their own creative goals.

“We have so many ideas and so many things that we want to do and try and see if we’re good at,” they said. “To be able to have the gates kind of open ... I think it’s going to be really fulfilling.”