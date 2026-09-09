Amazon Plane Crash Victim's Wife Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The wife of Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo -- one of the 5 victims who died when an Amazon cargo plane crashed into his van at Miami International Airport -- is suing over her husband's death.

Yaraisi Santiso Morejon filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon, Amazon Air Cargo and 21 Air ... as well as the plane's pilots, Joseph Carroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Molina ... according to the filing obtained by NBC News.

In the suit -- which seeks damages in excess of $50,00 -- she claims the crash was a "foreseeable and preventable result of multiple, concurrent failures."

53-year-old Yoel was driving a van carrying 7 cleaning service employees at the time of the crash, which claimed the lives of 5 of the van's passengers ... according to the suit.

In a statement, Amazon said ... "Our deepest sympathies remain with the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating tragedy. The NTSB is on the ground at Miami International Airport conducting their investigation. We'll fully cooperate with them and support any other investigating authorities and we'll also continue to coordinate with 21 Air, which operated the flight. Amazon leaders are also meeting with local officials, first responders, and others in the community to offer our support."

As we reported ... NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the cargo plane careened roughly 1,300 feet past the runway.

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames Broadcastify.com

In addition to the 5 killed, the accident left 5 injured.

Homendy added that all the victims were limited to the people inside the van and an SUV that was also struck by the plane.