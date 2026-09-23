Former NFL Star Chris Johnson Says ALS Has Taken Away His Independence

ALS Took My Voice, but I'm Still Me!!!

Former NFL superstar Chris Johnson was once one of the fastest men in football ... but ALS has now forced him to rely on an eye-controlled tablet to speak ... and he needs his family to help with nearly every daily task.

Chris opened up to People about his new life at home, where his wife, Brittany, has served as his primary caregiver for the past 17 months.

He told the outlet ... "ALS doesn't just affect the person diagnosed -- it affects the whole family."

The former Tennessee Titans running back requires breathing support from a CPAP machine and assistance with feeding, changing, and stretching from Brittany and other loved ones.

Chris says the hardest part is having his mind remain fully intact while his body loses the ability to perform tasks he's done his entire life.

As TMZ previously reported, CJ2K was diagnosed in May 2025 after experiencing weakness in his right hand.

Play video content Video: Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Diagnosed With ALS ABC

The disease progressed rapidly ... leaving him unable to speak, hold a cup or lift his young daughter.

His condition also forced the Titans to postpone his Sept. 13 Ring of Honor induction just two days before the ceremony ... because Chris and his family could no longer travel to Nashville.

Chris says he has wondered whether years of football hits played a role in his illness, though doctors have not linked the sport to his diagnosis.

He still supports his sons playing -- as long as they understand the risks and take care of their bodies.