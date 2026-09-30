Anna Nicole Smith Biopic: Sneak Peak At Emotional Scene With Abbie Cornish As Late Model

Play video content Video: Anna Nicole Smith Biopic Offers Emotional First Look at Abbie Cornish as Late Model Briarcliff Entertainment

Here's the first look at an emotional scene from the upcoming Anna Nicole Smith biopic ... and it's dramatic.

Abbie Cornish plays Anna Nicole in "Trust Me, I'm a Doctor" ... and in the clip, obtained by TMZ, she's crying in a hospital bed and telling her doctor she feels like she can't help but "f*** things up."

Kal Penn plays Anna Nicole's doctor, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, as she emotionally exclaims that having her son, Daniel, was the best thing she's ever done, expressing how she wants to bring something good into the world. The film is set for release on October 16.

As you know, Daniel tragically died in 2006, just after her daughter Dannielynn was born.

Larry Birkhead -- Dannielynn's father -- is pissed about the new movie ... saying Dr. Kapoor has been milking her death for the past 2 decades.