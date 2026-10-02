'VPR' Alum James Kennedy Reveals He Doesn't Know Baby's Gender

Play video content Video: James Kennedy and Jordan Meyers Excited to be Parents BACKGRID

James Kennedy and his fiancée, Jordan Meyers, are getting ready to welcome their first child ... but it sounds like they want to wait until birth to find out their baby's gender.

The couple was out in Los Angeles this week when a photog asked if they're having a boy or a girl ... and they said they didn't know yet and it will be a "surprise."

James says the "Vanderpump Rules" family has been very supportive, and they are both incredibly excited to become parents.

As we first reported ... James and Jordan are expecting their first child together. The DJ later announced their engagement after proposing during a romantic getaway at Villa d'Este on Italy’s famed Lake Como.

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James shared photos of the picturesque proposal on Instagram, including a shot of himself down on one knee, and wrote ... "We're engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world."

James was previously engaged to Raquel Leviss before they called it quits in 2021. He later dated Ally Lewber, whose relationship with James also played out on "Vanderpump Rules."