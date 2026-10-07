Saweetie Reacts to Quavo Rehashing Bentley Drama, Says She's Glad He Found God

Saweetie doesn't seem interested in revisiting her old Bentley drama with Quavo ... and she's surprised the incident is still being discussed five years after their split.

TMZ obtained video of Saweetie at LAX, and she reacts to a question about Quavo recently explaining that God told him to take back the luxury car after their breakup.

Saweetie questioned why the five-year-old incident was still a topic of conversation for Quavo ... and added that she's happy her ex has found God.

Quavo gifted Saweetie a customized Bentley for Christmas in 2020, complete with snowflake details and "Icy" embroidered on the headrests. The couple split a few months later, and rumors quickly spread that Quavo had repossessed the vehicle.

Saweetie later indicated she had moved on from the situation by buying herself another luxury car.