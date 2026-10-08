Jeremy Allen White and Model Lulu Tenney Holding Hands on Date in NYC

Jeremy Allen White and Lulu Tenney are shamelessly flaunting their steamy new romance ... holding hands while walking through a park in New York City.

The pair were seen hand-in-hand Wednesday afternoon before taking a seat on a park bench and cuddling up. He smoked and put his hands all over her bare legs.

Play video content Video: Jeremy Allen White and Model Lulu Tenney Step Out for PDA-Filled NYC Date TheImageDirect.com

Jeremy looked relaxed in a black sweater and faded blue jeans ... while Lulu wore a navy blue jacket and shorts.

Lulu's just the latest woman romantically linked to the 'Social Reckoning' star ... remember, JAW and his ex Addison Timlin divorced back in 2023 -- though they still share a strong co-parenting relationship.

In the years since, Jeremy has been linked to singer Rosalía, actress Ashley Moore, and his costar from "The Bear," Molly Gordon.

Jeremy's one of the hottest stars in the world -- and we mean both his looks and his recent professional successes.