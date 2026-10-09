'RHOP' Alum Mia Thornton Facing Potential Jail Time Over Alleged Stolen Furniture

Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Mia Thornton is facing jail time after being hit with a felony charge stemming from her 2025 arrest for allegedly stealing furniture ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney filed a felony theft by taking charge against the reality star.

The docs claim Mia and an associate, Jared McGriff, stole furniture and a TV worth at least $5K but less than $25K on October 28, 2025 ... a couple weeks before she was arrested.

The alleged crime apparently went down while they were moving out of a furnished condo in the middle of the night.

Play video content Video: Mia Thornton Arrested at Atlanta Airport Atlanta Police Department

Mia was arrested in November 2025, while at the Atlanta airport ... and we obtained video from the bust.

Following her arrest, Mia took to social media, saying she was trying to stay "grounded" in the middle of "chaos."