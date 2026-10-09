Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Burning Van, Still Alive When It Was Set on Fire

Samantha Natalie Phythian was found dead inside a burning van in Wales and was apparently still alive and pregnant when someone set the vehicle on fire.

According to the BBC, the judge said in a court hearing Friday ... "At the time of ignition the person was alive. Someone set the van alight and the person was alive and was killed as a result of the fire."

38-year-old Thomas Bell -- who's been charged with Samantha's murder -- appeared in court on video.

The court was told he knew Samantha, but denied setting the fire. After the hearing, police said they'd arrested a second man was arrested in connection with her death.

The unnamed 47-year-old was booked for suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and possession with intent to supply drugs.

On Friday, police also confirmed Samantha had been pregnant at the time of her death.

She was found dead in the vehicle on Sunday, after emergency services were called for reports of a vehicle fire near an industrial estate and retail park around 11:30 PM that night.

The judge in the case said Bell would be back in court for a plea and preparation hearing at the end of November.