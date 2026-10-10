Olivia Culpo Gives Birth to Second Baby With Christian McCaffrey

Gives Birth to Second Baby With CMC!!!

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are putting together their own personal football team ... adding a new baby to their roster!

The model announced the birth of their baby on Instagram Saturday ... sharing photos of their newborn -- who she writes was born on September 29.

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The couple had a boy this time ... who they named Roman Augustus McCaffrey.

One snap Olivia shared shows Colette -- their 1-year-old daughter -- meeting Roman while he's asleep in bed with his mom. Another showed Christian, still in the hospital room, presumably

Olivia first revealed the pair were expecting back in May ... sharing a pregnancy photo shoot taken in the middle of a field around golden hour.

Photos of her at the beach in June for Christian's 30th birthday highlighted her growing baby bump.

Despite the new addition to their family, CMC hasn't slowed down one bit ... he played in the San Francisco 49ers' last game against the Denver Broncos -- rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.